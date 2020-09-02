Entertainment

Fairy Tail: Gray is shown in a new sketch made directly by Hiro Mashima

September 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Over the course of its long run, the Fairy Tail he proved capable of violently splitting the public – regardless of whether we are talking about readers and spectators -, which over the years has been divided between great admirers of the work and its protagonists and violent critics who have not found anything good in it.

Despite everything, the success remains evident, to the point that once the much-talked-about conclusion of the original work arrives, the confirmation of a sequel has arrived, that is Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest, a series currently in progress that is continuing for his path, parallel to Hiro Mashima’s new creature, or Edens Zero.

As easily imaginable, however, the characters of the original series have never been forgotten either by the fans – who have often praised their heroes through cosplay and fan art made with great care – nor by the creator of the series itself, that is Mashima himself. . The mangaka, in fact, has often published on his social themed sketches designed to keep up the “memory” of the characters born from his pen, and just recently the man has published another drawing, this time dedicated to Gray, intent on observing us from beyond the screen, as seen at the bottom of the news. As easily imaginable, there are countless fans who praised the work and at this point – given the past – it remains only to wonder who will be the next character who will be immortalized in a Mashima sketch.

