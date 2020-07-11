Fairy Tail: Gray is all muscle in the splendid jayemfitness cosplay

Share it:

Although Hiro Mashima's great work has long since ended even in its animated counterpart, Fairy Tail it still continues to be one of the most popular Shonen-style works both in the homeland and in the West. Therefore, there are countless manifestations of creativity curated by fans.

Anyway, sensei hasn't been with his hands in his pockets for this whole period since the end of Fairy Tail, in fact, he immediately started working on his new work, EDENS ZERO, which by the way will soon enjoy an animated series. In honor of the affection that fans have for the franchise, there are really many manifestations of creativity that fans occasionally dedicate to the characters of the iconic guild, just as this splendid Erza cosplay demonstrates.

And it is always with this in mind that the latest personal interpretation made by jayemfitness. Thanks to his passion for the art of cosplay and for the gym, jayem has managed to represent excellently Gray Fullbuster, one of the protagonists of the work and one of the strongest magicians of Fairy Tail. In this case, therefore, Natsu's bitter rival and friend is portrayed with "l'ice make: cannon", one of the strongest techniques of the aforementioned magician.

And you, instead, what do you think of this interpretation that you can admire at the bottom of the news, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.