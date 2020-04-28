Fairy Tail: Erza Scarlett burns in a flaming cosplay

Share it:

Despite Fairy Tail is not one of the most solid works in terms of writing, the franchise has learned to be appreciated thanks to its charismatic and extravagant characters. Among them, also stands out the ace of the Erza guild, more commonly known by the name of Titania thanks to its extraordinary power.

Hiro Mashima, creator of the homonymous work, is the first among the fans of his manga, and has never denied that he strongly appreciates his heroines. Erza, in particular, has always been in the hearts of fans as one of the most characterized protagonists within the franchise. But speaking of the heroine, what do you think of this sensual Titania cosplay in the "bunny" version?

Recently, the cosplayer The Fantastic Nami he made his own interpretation of the character, in particular by proposing Erza in the guise of the most powerful Armor of Empress Flames. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, was greatly appreciated by fans who found it particularly suitable for the role.

Anyway, waiting to know the new sensei projects, which has been at work for several months, did you know that Hiro Mashima has recently reached an incredible goal on Final Fantasy VII Remake? And you, instead, what do you think of this incredible cosplay? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.