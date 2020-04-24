Fairy Tail: Elsa protagonist of a very provocative cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga of Fairy Tail has ended for years but continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of many fans, certainly thanks to the commitment of the master Mashima in the creation of a very varied roster of characters. Among these, one of the most loved is undoubtedly Elsa, of which a fan has made a very captivating cosplay.

Also known as Titania, Elsa is one of the most powerful witches in the Fairy Tail guild and has on many occasions shown that she fully deserves this nickname. With his ability to change equipment in battle, he manages to adapt perfectly to any situation, choosing the most suitable armor among the many available.

Among the most well-known and loved by fans, we cannot fail to mention the one from little bunny and that's exactly what the cosplayer does natariya_sama he wanted to reply by publishing a post on his Instagram profile, taking advantage of it to wish a happy Easter to all his followers.

The cosplay faithfully reflects the original, with a black bodice, fishnet stockings and bunny ears.

Hiro Mashima, just after the conclusion of Fairy Tail, has dedicated himself to the creation of a new manga and has already revealed how long his Eden's Zero should last.

Furthermore, from April 3, 2020, the anime of Fairy Tail has returned to Italy on Rai Gulp.