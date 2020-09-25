Fairy Tail director: “an announcement is coming”, what is it?

For some time now, Hiro Mashima, the father of Fairy Tail, has been working on numerous projects, some of which have not yet been announced yet. In any case, some news seems to be in the pipeline already tomorrow at the Tokyo Game Show.

The surprise message shared by the director of the anime of Fairy Tail who, unexpectedly, announced that “tomorrow there will be a certain announcementFans obviously immediately started speculating on the project in question, among those hoping for a eventuale sequel di Fairy Tail or news on the anime of EDENS ZERO.

To strengthen the hypothesis on the latter project, a twitter of the same Mashima has leaked which confirmed that tomorrow updates on the EDENS ZERO anime will be revealed, probably a trailer or a possible Key Visual. Furthermore, the sensei added that he will be personally present on the Tokyo Game Show stage which is why it is reasonable to expect that he will be the one to launch any announcement himself.

So we just have to wait until tomorrow to find out the meaning behind this cryptic message. And you, instead, what do you think of the words of the director of FT? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.