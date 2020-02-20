Fairy Tail creator confirms: "4 new projects are coming"

Share it:

The daddy of Fairy Tail he is one of the most loved authors in the Japanese comics field, thanks to a passion for his profession that has pushed him several times to concentrate on several projects at the same time. Still, it was he himself who confirmed that 4 new announcements are about to arrive.

After reassuring their fans about the new work, Hiro Mashima returns to whet the curiosity of their fans through a twitter. Previously, in fact, he had always communicated through the same social network that he was working on two projects, but things seem destined to change. In the past few hours, sensei has corrected the last announcement, revealing that there are not two projects he is currently working on, but four.

There has been speculation on the net for some time about the new manga of the creator of Fairy Tail who will probably see the light with the same duration as a self-contained volume Heros, as the mangaka is still busy with the weekly serialization of EDENS ZERO. And it is precisely on the latter work the most consistent rumors, as it speculates on an alleged announcement about the animated adaptation. After all, with 82 chapters now, the time is ripe for a television transposition that sponsors the new Mashima franchise even more. away from the achievements of Fairy Tail.

