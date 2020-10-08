Fairy Tail: Brandish comes to life in this provocative cosplay

Despite the animated series of Fairy Tail has ended for some time now, the love of the fans continues undaunted through numerous cosplay. The protagonist of this splendid new interpretation is Brandish, one of the most important and controversial figures in Hiro Mashima’s work.

Brandish is a former member of Emperor Spriggan’s guard and is part of the Alvarez Empire. From its very first appearance, it became clear that it was one of the strongest characters of the anime, thanks to its extraordinary magic that allows it to change the mass and proportions of anything. Her immense strength and calm demeanor have made her one of the most beloved protagonists of the franchise.

Bringing Brandish to life with a very faithful cosplay @ damamomo.cosplay thought about it, who shared a crazy shot on her Instagram account. The girl has recreated Brandish in every detail, from the particular dress to the chains around the throat. This provocative cosplay did justice to the protagonist and in a short time passed the thousand “likes”. What do you think of it?

Brandish was one of the most important characters of the last season of the animated Fairy Tail, thanks to her crucial intervention in many fights. In addition, the girl also saved Natsu’s life. Despite the anime coming to a close, the Fairy Tail director revealed that there will soon be an important announcement; what is it about? While waiting for more news, let’s enjoy this romantic drawing by Gray and Juvia.