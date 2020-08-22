Fairy Tail: A joke from Natsu is at the center of an Atsuo Ueda sketch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the latest drawings dedicated to Fairy Tail by Hiro Mashima, we recommend a new sketch centered around Natsu and Lucy, the two protagonists of the manga and its sequel entitled 100 Years Quest.

At the bottom of the news you can find the tweet shared by the official Twitter profile of Atsuo Ueda, designer who collaborates with Hiro Mashima in the pages of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The image has enjoyed considerable success among the many fans of the work, with over 4 thousand likes and almost a thousand comments. The sketch shows Lucy in a typical summer activity, she is in fact busy eating an ice cream, while Natsu takes advantage of her moment of distraction to cover the ice cream with a spicy sauce. Here is the author’s comment on the image: “It was a very hot day“.

As you could have imagined, the comments to the tweet are from the many Fairy Tail fans, happy to see an unreleased sketch and waiting for a new chapter in the sequel series. In the meantime, we remind you that Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is available in Italy, the work is in fact published by Star Comics starting from last September 4th, while we continue to discuss the possible animated transposition of the sequel series ideata da Hiro Mashima.