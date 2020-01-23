Fairy Tail: a first look at Magnolia in the new trailer published by GUST Studios

Share it:

Koei Tecmo and GUST Studios have released a new gameplay trailer that offers the opportunity to get a first look at Magnolia, the lively city that houses the magical guild hall of Fairy Tail.

As mentioned in the video description, GUST Studios is developing the game under the careful vision of Hiro Mashima (creator of the series), promising a faithful reconstruction of the world of Fairy Tail and its unusual inhabitants, including all the magic of its most iconic characters. The game will allow you to manage a team of five characters, chosen from a list of over fifteen playable heroes, as they venture into the Flower Kingdom to become the strongest guild in the world. Among the announced characters will be Heavenly Body Magic, Jellal Fernandes, Mirajane Strauss and Laxus Dreyar.

Every time the various characters fight together, their bonds will strengthen and as the level of friendship increases, special dialogues and increasingly powerful attacks will be unlocked. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that the Fairy Tail JRPG will be released on March 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.