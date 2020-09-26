Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: twist, the children of two characters arrive

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is a very underrated series especially because it is not entirely made by Hiro Mashima but the result of a collaboration with the designer Atso Ueda. Despite this, the series still managed to take away some whims from the fans, such as the presentation of the children of Natsu and Gray.

In the end, the sensei promised it a few weeks ago, but those characters that fans have been waiting for a long time to discover on paper have finally arrived. We are obviously talking about Nasha e Greige, respectively the children of Natsu and Lucy and of Gray and Juvia. The bombshell chapter, number 65, was released online a few days ago and the first spoilers are already available online.

In reality, Nasha and Greige are the children of Natsu and Gray from Edolas, or that world parallel to the Earth where magic does not exist and where the protagonists accidentally ended up during the episode. This, however, underlines the intentions of Mashima and Atso Udea to give space to those 2 characters that fans have long speculated about their identity. At the bottom of the news you can take a look at the two young children through some leaks from chapter 65.

And you, instead, what do you think of the children of Natsu and Lucy and of Gray and Juvia, have you ever seen them? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the work, did you know that Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest has also arrived in Italy?