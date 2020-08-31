Entertainment

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: a surprise for the nostalgic is coming, word of Mashima

August 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The one of Fairy Tail is a saga that in the course of its long run has been able to violently split the audience, between great admirers and very strong critics, first through paper production and subsequently with an animated adaptation that has contributed to making it even more popular, especially in the West.

As many fans will surely know, Fairy Tail’s long history has now come to its conclusion – although fans continue to pay homage to it with often beautifully crafted cosplay and fan art – but that certainly doesn’t mean that its creator Hiro Mashima has abandoned the brand and indeed, the opportunity was propitious to give life to Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest, the official sequel of the original work whose distribution on Italian soil began in September 2019.

Well, through his Twitter account, Mashima let all his fans know that in the next issues of his work a real bomb will arrive that will make all the nostalgics who loved the original Fairy Tail rejoice, a news that obviously made readers unleash on social networks, invaded by hypotheses about who could make his return. Specifically, the mangaka wrote:

“Soon, some well-known characters will also be making their debut in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. I hope you look forward to them too.”

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in recent days a new Fairy Tail themed sketch created by Atsuo Ueda has been unveiled.

