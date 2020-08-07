Facundo Campazzo's plan to leave Real Madrid and land in the NBA

Share it:

Facundo Campazzo, figure of Real Madrid and the Argentine team (Photo: Reuters)

There are hardly much mysteries around the situation anymore. Facundo Campazzo at Real Madrid: will seek to leave with the idea of ​​disembarking in the NBA. The specialists of the discipline in the United States closely follow his case, which he paints to be one of the most interesting during the transfer period of "Free agents" which will start in two months.

According to journalist Marc Stein, who works at the The New York Times, North American league sources revealed that the inclusion of the Argentine in the free agent process that will open on October 18 "It has never been so likely" and reaffirmed that in recent months Real Madrid has already learned that the base will go to the NBA.

The specialist with extensive knowledge of the discipline recalled that the 29-year-old athlete's exit clause is 6 million euros and that the NBA can only contribute $ 725,000 by law. Aiming to fine-tune the number, Stein reported that Campazzo has in mind give up 1,200,000 euros owed for him Meringue by pacts since October with the intention of "facilitating" the move to the United States. "The rest, as other stars in Spain have done, can be paid in installments", indicated in his account Twitter (@TheSteinLine).

Campazzo will be one of the most interesting names during the NBA's free agent process (Photo: EFE)

Campazzo's gestures are increasingly visible. During the last days it was known that signed a contract with the renowned agency Octagon, which has in its staff of represented with Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks and recognized as the MVP of last season in the most famous league in the world. Also among his clients is the star Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors shooter who has accumulated three champion rings in his career.

This company, which has its headquarters in Europe and 16 offices in that continent, is one of the most recognized for closely following the most outstanding talents of the Euroleague and for its habitual connection with the NBA. This decision will be monitored by Claudio Villanueva, representative of the base, who already knew how to carry out a similar movement, associating with powerful agencies, when he achieved the landings of Chapu Nocioni, Luis Scola and Pablo Prigioni in United States.

"We are excited to announce that Facundo Campazzo joins the family. Big heart, humble person, and magical talent ”, they had said from Octagon on social media. In that agency are also the payrolls of the Argentines Luka Vildoza (MVP of the Endesa League champion Baskonia) and Marcos Mata, who from San Lorenzo hit the jump to the Japanese league.

This move by Campazzo can also be seen in the domino effect it will generate at Real Madrid. During the last hours, his friend Nicolas Laprovittola He confirmed that he will remain at the most important club in Europe: "I'm going to stay at Real Madrid. I have a contract that I signed last year for two years. It is true that things were changing week by week, I looked for alternatives because the capable team that freed me, capable not, things were changing. Real Madrid did not release me, they did not let me out and I am happy here. They count on me a lot. ”

In that interview with TyC Sports He avoided mentioning the situation of Campazzo, but the mere fact of confirming its continuity makes it clear that Madrid no longer has its star base in its plans. "I'm not going to tell you about Facu's situation, let Facu talk to you. The reality is that Facu was a very important piece in this team, but I came to Madrid a year ago, Facu was there and I signed two years. I think that it goes more for my personal account and that of Facu will be that of Facu. Obviously I want a rematch, "he explained. Lapro who will now fight the place with the Spanish Sergio Llull.

While rumors about one of the Argentine basketball figures today, his former partner Luka Doncic winked at him in recent days.: “It would give me joy to have Facu here, he deserves to be in the NBA. I hope he succeeds ”. So far, Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves who have Pablo Prigioni on their technical staff seem to be most interested in Campazzo, who in recent months has also been on the radar of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. .

