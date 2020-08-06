Facundo Campazzo's decision that brings him closer to the NBA

Share it:

Real Madrid conquered Europe with Facundo Campazzo

At 29, the base Facundo Campazzo seems to have taken another step towards his yearning to play in the NBA, after having won everything with the Real Madrid and having guided the Argentina team to the runner-up at the China Municipal Championship in 2019. In the last hours he signed a contract with the renowned agency Octagon, which in its represented staff has, for example, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), the most valuable player of the last edition of the most competitive league in the world, and with Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors shooter, winner of three champion rings.

The agency, based in Europe (has 16 offices on the continent) usually captures the best talents from the Euroleague and in many cases serves as a bridge with the NBA. Will work in conjunction with Claudio Villanueva, representative of the shipowner, who already knew how to materialize a similar movement, associating with powerful agencies, when he achieved the landings of Chapu Nocioni, Luis Scola and Pablo Prigioni in the United States.

“We are excited to announce that Facundo Campazzo joins the family. Big heart, humble person, and magical talent”, Reported from Octagon on social networks. The agency also has two other Argentines like Luka Vildoza (MVP of the Endesa League champion Baskonia) and Marcos Mata, former San Lorenzo, recently transferred to Japan.

NBA free agency begins on October 18: in Spain they place Campazzo in the orbit of Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. In the first one is the former Argentine team Pablo Prigioni as a member of the technical staff; while in the other Luka Doncic, former Real Madrid star, shines.

“Everyone talks about Facundo, there are many interested. Many people ask me about him, just as they ask about Luca (Vildoza), Deck and Lapro. There will be rumors, but the reality is that this is not the time. It is three months before free agency begins and we are not talking about that. We are more involved in the draft, for example. Anyway, I am not surprised that they connect Campazzo with Minnesota because I am there, "Prigioni explained in dialogue with Infobae.

The situation of the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and UCAM Murcia is complex: one of the most important issues to resolve is its exit clause of 6 million euros, an amount that the white entity does not accept to lower, but it must be paid in installments. Today their bond ends in 2024.

It is worth noting that, by law, the franchise that signs the cordovan can only pay about 750 thousand euros; reason why the rest will have to leave the pocket of the base. In this way, the athlete needs to get an important contract in the United States to pay for his departure (the salary limit has not yet been set for next season).

In Real Madrid, anyway, the exit of his figure is already palpitating. In fact, the Argentine Nicolas Laprovittola, the other first-level base that the squad has, had a specific offer from the Panathinaikos of Greece, but the White House wants to retain it in case, in effect, Campazzo takes his show to the NBA, which he seems to do every time. closer.

