Facundo Campazzo would leave Real Madrid to play in the NBA: what franchises are close to hiring him

Facundo Campazzo would have made the decision to emigrate to the NBA

At 29, after winning everything with Real Madrid, shining in the 2019 China World Cup and being considered by many to be the best base in the world, Facundo Campazzo believes that it is the right time to make the leap and leave for the NBA.

As reported by the journalist of Onda Madrid Calor Sánchez Blas, the Argentine contacted the leaders of the Spanish team to let them know his decision. From the club Meringue they already "give it up for lost".

However, the situation of the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and UCAM Murcia is complex and must first resolve several important points. One of the most important issues to solve is its exit clause of 6 million euros, an amount that the white entity does not accept to lower, but it must be paid in installments. Today their bond ends in 2024.

As of today, it is practically impossible for Campazzo to approach the Madrid leaders with an acquisition or contract commitment, since the final phase of the season and the period to sign 'free agents' are currently being carried out at Disney It is set to begin on October 18.

It is worth noting that, by law, the franchise that signs the cordovan can only pay about 750 thousand euros; reason why the rest will have to leave the pocket of the base. In this way, the athlete needs to get an important contract in the United States to pay for his departure (the salary limit has not yet been set for next season).

"The resolution will take place soon," they explained from the aforementioned outlet. Also, They placed Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks as the two teams most interested in hiring him. In the first one is the former Argentine team Pablo Prigioni as a member of the technical staff; while in the other Luka Doncic, former Real Madrid star, shines.

“Everyone talks about Facundo, there are many interested. Many people ask me about him, just as they ask about Luca (Vildoza), Deck and Lapro. There will be rumors, but the reality is that this is not the time. It is three months before free agency begins and we are not talking about that. We are more involved in the draft, for example. Anyway, I am not surprised that they connect Campazzo with Minnesota because I am there, "Prigioni explained in dialogue with Infobae.

Campazzo's possible departure to the best league on the planet put the Spanish on alert and suspended the departure of Nicolás Laprovittola. His friend and compatriot, who came to Meringue As MVP of the Endesa League but he never gained the confidence of coach Pablo Laso, he has a verbal agreement with Panathinaikos of Greece if he manages to rescind with Madrid. In the base position are then the experienced Sergio Llull, who has been carrying physical problems, and the newcomer Carlos Alocén, a 19-year-old.

The runner-up of the world in the China World Cup 2019 comes from several seasons shining with the white shirt: he won 2 Euroleague, 3 Liga ACB, 2 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cup.

