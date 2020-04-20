         Facebook wants to stand up to Twitch and YouTube with Facebook Gaming, its new app that is now available

Share it:

It is clear that, over the years, streaming has finally prevailed over the classic let's play videos on a delayed basis. Nothing like watching the game live and direct, also being able interact with who is playing. In this sense, Twitch is the queen of the show.

However, YouTube and Facebook are fierce competition that the Amazon platform must contend with, and now the latter will be further strengthened. Although the social network already has its own streaming platform, it is preparing to take a big leap thanks to its new dedicated app.

Facebook Gaming is now available. This mobile application is designed to broadcast and watch streams, something that until now Facebook users had to do from the main app. As explained in The New York Times, it was originally going to be released in June, but given that COVID-19 has forced us all to stay home causing an increase in streaming activity, Facebook has decided to advance the launch.

The mobile phone as a focal point

The app is published first on Android, although it will also be available on iOS devices when Apple gives it the go-ahead. In addition to being a more comfortable point to see the broadcasts from the mobile, one of its main advantages is that it allows us broadcast live games from our smartphone simply and immediately. All this will be done through a function called Go Live.

This point is quite differential with respect to Twitch, since other third-party applications are required to broadcast from the mobile on this platform. Facebook knows that the Amazon brand is the queen of streaming on computers, so it is tremendously difficult to compete against it in that area. Thus, has decided to overtake her at one of her weakest points, such as streaming for mobile phones.

These are the words of Vivek Sharma, vice president of the gaming division of Facebook, in this regard:

We do not want to be the Google Chrome tab that someone gets in the background while doing homework or is with something else. With the mobile, if you have the app open, it is in the front. You can't do anything else on your mobile phone, and that is extremely powerful.

Another trick that stands out in the New York Times is that Facebook Gaming has no advertising of any kind, for now. Instead, the revenue will come from the "stars" that viewers can send to streamers. Basically, they are donations of money from which Facebook takes a commission. Furthermore, the application will even allow us to play casual games.