Face / Off: Hugh Jackman jokes about a remake with Ryan Reynolds

In a recent interview with SXM, the beloved Hugh Jackman he got back to talking about his “feud” with his colleague and friend Ryan Reynolds, talking about how he is actually willing to shoot a remake of the iconic with him Face/Off of John Woo, cult action with protagonists Nicolas cage e John Travolta.

Fans have been asking for a remake of the film with the two actors for years now, and Jackman has recently had the opportunity to talk about this possibility, joking as always on the friend and already dictating some particular conditions to do so. The interpreter said:

“I’m in. I want do it. But is it possible to shoot it in a place where we are never really together, in the same room? If you tell me it can be done, I’m open to everything “. Also, talking about the upcoming Ryan Reynolds birthday, Jackman he thought of a beautiful gift coming directly from his childhood.

Dice: “The first thing that came to mind was this game we used to play when we were kids. We used to call it Ring and Run. You go knock on someone’s door and then run away, for no reason. My older brother took it to the next level and you rang, you left a package in front of the door and when they opened the package it caught fire. This came to my mind“.

We leave you to the 6 Underground review and The Greateast Showman review.