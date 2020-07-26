Fable on Xbox Series X: is the new Playground Games game an MMO?

Share it:

After months of advances on the new project by Playground Games, the corridor rumors materialized today at the games event Xbox Series X, during which a reboot of Fable. A few hours after the event, however, the first rumors about the title are already emerging.

Analyzing the tweets of a French journalist whose nickname is CronoTK, we can see that just before the event aired, he published a very precise list of the exclusive titles that would be presented at theXbox Game Showcase, among which we also find the game of the authors of Forza Horizon. However, it is not the list of games published by the Twitter user that amazes but the way in which the exclusive Xbox has been listed, that is "Fable MMO". Also before the announcement, CronoTK also specified that the title would not be called Fable 4 and that there would be no number in the title. Being such a precise prediction, there are those who believe that this wording can be a reliable indication of the nature of the project, which may therefore not be the single player experience that many expect.

As always, this is a rumor to be taken with pliers, since it could only be a well-informed user who inserted those three letters into his posts with the sole purpose of giving rise to such doubts among the players in the hours after the event. In any case, the short trailer of Fable in CG is all we know about the game at the moment and we will have to wait a long time before finding out more information.

