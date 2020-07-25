Fable: is the Playground Games project an MMO? The journalist Jez Corden denies

Share it:

Among the great titles announced during the Xbox Series X games event, the highly anticipated reboot of Fable, developed by Playground Games, occupies a place of honor. Immediately after the conference, speculation began about the possible MMO nature, which is now being denied by another journalist.

The French journalist known on Twitter as CronoTK had in fact published, just before the event, a precise list of the titles that would be presented during theXbox Games Showcase. Among the various names it was possible to read just the exclusive for Xbox Series X in development at Playground Games accompanied by a particular abbreviation, or "Fable MMO". The network was immediately unleashed with the ritual speculations on the possibility that the new Fable could actually present itself with a massive online multiplayer game structure, without finding confirmation, nor denied by Playground Games.

Today he returned to the subject Jez CordenWindows Central journalist who has always been close to Microsoft circles. In a tweet published on his profile, Corden has sharply denied the rumors circulating about the new Fable with a post that reads: "I can confirm that the rumors about Fable like MMO are false"The journalist did not, however, provide further details let alone the source of that information.

You just have to wait for the official communications of Playground Games to find out more. Meanwhile, we remind you that on our pages you can find the announcement trailer of Fable.