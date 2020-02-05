Fable Fortune: servers will close their doors in March

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The developers of Flaming Fowl Studios have announced that Fable Fortune will close its doors on March 4th. On this date the servers will stop being active and therefore it will no longer be possible to play.

Starting today the store has been deactivated and therefore players cannot purchase other packages, also the packages of cards not yet open in the inventory they will be open until March 4th, after this deadline they will no longer be accessible in any way.

Fable Fortune was launched in 2018, after thirty seasons in-game the game closes its doors probably due to a community now reduced to a tiny bit. Developed by Lionheadafter the studio closed, the game passed into the hands of Flaming Fowl Studios, a team that tried to launch a Kickstarter campaign to finance the project before receiving external funding that has allowed the company to keep the infrastructure up to date.

The game does not seem to have been particularly successful among the general public and after a discreet but not exception launch, Fable Fortune has struggled to gain new players in an increasingly competitive market such as digital card games, populated by rivals such as Hearthstone and Magic The Gathering Arena.