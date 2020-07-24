Fable for Xbox Series X and PC is reality: announced the new Playground Games RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After years of hopes, assumptions and rumors, Microsoft has finally decided to revive one of its symbol series. The home of Redmond ended the very rich Xbox Games Showcase with a "one more thing" exception, or the announcement of a new episode of the series Fable!

The rumors of past years, in the end, turned out to be true. At the helm of the new RPG there are the guys from Playground Games, already responsible for the popular Forza Horizon series and who became a member of the Xbox Game Studios family in 2018.

This new Fable, of which we have just had a taste in the presentation trailer, has been described as the beginning of a new era for the legendary franchise. Not surprisingly, the numerical reference is absent. Players will be asked to explore one "land with wonderful places populated by fantastic creatures". Unfortunately no other information about the game itself has been revealed, but Microsoft has already specified that will be released on Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC, and that like all games, Xbox Game Studios will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.

Redmond's house made no mention of the release date, but the target platforms may have given us a clue: Microsoft has promised that its next-gen first parties will also be released on Xbox One for at least two years after the launch of Series X , so Fable could be even further away.