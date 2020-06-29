Fable and Perfect Dark spotted on Twitter, announcement at the Xbox Series X event? – Updated

Share it:

The wait for the Xbox Series X games event in July continues, during which Microsoft will reveal its best cards by presenting the exclusives coming to Xbox Series X and in development at Xbox Game Studios.

The great star of the event – it has been known for quite some time – will be Halo Infinite: 343 Industries can't wait to show it, and the promotional campaign, made up of teasers and clues, is now beautiful that has started. But what else will be shown during the event? Little is known about the officer, but some interesting suggestions may have come from Twitter …

Fans have indeed found two accounts called @fable is @PerfectDarkGame, apparently related to the notes IP Fable, whose fourth chapter has been repeatedly associated with Playground Games, and Perfect Dark. The first account was registered in March, while the second one this month: both are also identified with the placeholder name, as well as being unused. Anyone could record profiles with these high-sounding names, but Tom Warren, Senior Editor of The Verge, pointed out that one is followed by a Microsoft Xbox employee, the other is registered with an email from the Redmond house.

The two accounts, therefore, at first glance seem genuine … and actually they are! Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Marketing Manager, confirmed Microsoft's authorship, but at the same time tried to quench fan enthusiasm by explaining: "These accounts have been inactive for years, it is a standard practice to ensure the names of our IPs on social networks". Something, however, does not return: the accounts have not been inactive for years, have been recorded very recentlyas a consequence as Warren also points out "the plot does not hold ". Are Greenberg and Microsoft trying to hide something from us? Will the return of Fable and Perfect Dark liven up the Xbox Series X game event in July? We will know in a few weeks, but it is fair to point out that the return of the two IPs was also predicted by the insider Sabi, notoriously reliable, not long ago …

Update at 13:00 – It turned out that the Perfect Dark account was created by a fan, and not by Microsoft. To reveal it was himself after the hustle and bustle that has arisen on the net. In any case, it is surprising that he immediately gained the following from a Redmond executive. The Fable account is instead genuine and belonging to Microsoft.