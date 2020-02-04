Fabiola Campomanes and his relationship with an alleged narco

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most beautiful women in the show is Fabiola Campomanes, who for many is a woman who squanders sensuality with anything she puts on so it is no surprise that several men wanted to date her.

But it seems that the actress has not encountered the right person, because her last relationships have put her in the scandal, one of them was the alleged drug trafficker, George Khouri Layón, known as "El Coqui", belonging to the criminal group of Édgar Valdez Villarreal aka "La Barbie".

It was Silvia Irabien, winner of Big Brother 2, who aired the romance of the actress with the alleged criminal who was also posing as an entrepreneur, so it could be one of the reasons why Campomanes did not suspect the work of "Coqui" .

As if that were not enough, Fabiola had her face left after the arrest of Coqui and this was around 2010 approximately.

"The truth is that I prefer not to talk about it, I know it, of course I do know it because he had many clubs in Mexico City, but now I have nothing to say, I prefer not to talk about it, I prefer not to talk about it. I don't like it and you know how to talk about my personal life… "Fabiola said in an interview.

As if that were not enough, the last incident he had with one of his ex-partners was with the actor Jonathan Islas who apparently struck when they were together in the house of the actress.