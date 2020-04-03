Fabio Radaelli: "Lautaro can bring goal and character"

Lautaro Martinez is the preferred of the Barça sports management to reinforce the lead next season. President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, bets on Neymar because he believes that the Brazilian offers guaranteed performance and would fit in the dressing room, but those responsible for the sports area consider the profile of Lautaro Martínez more interesting: he is young (he is 22 years old), he has ambition, he would put pressure on Luis Suarez and he is a versatile footballer.

"We are talking about a class A player, where he sets his mind he will be able to succeed because he is an excellent player despite his super youth," explained Fabio Radaelli, the discoverer of Lautaro Martínez today at the 'Què t'hi Jugues!' from SER Catalunya.

Radaelli is the one who signed him from the modest Social and Sports Club Liniers and took him to Racing de Avellaneda where he made the leap to professional football, and he is very clear about what Lautaro could bring to Barça: "Mainly a goal. He is a technically very good player, handles both profiles very well and is a good header. He is a very complete player despite how young he is. "

Radaelli sees Lautaro as a pure center forward, to occupy the position of Luis Suárez: "His position is nine, center forward, in Suárez's place. Those who play well can sometimes play other things too, but I don't see it elsewhere, because it has a lot goal ". He has a goal and he has a character and a personality very remarkable: "The nickname of the 'bull' already indicates that he is a player with a very important character".