Fabio Fognini: "Rafa Nadal destroys you mentally"

Fabio Fognini He is one of the great characters of the professional tennis circuit. His character and temperament has made him known throughout the world. The Italian has talked about this personality trait in an interview with the NRC newspaper (Netherlands) in which he explained how it is play before the big three World tennis dominators in recent years.

"When Federer Y Djokovic They are on top it is very difficult to beat them. They play very fast and don't give you space, "he said. However, to Nadal Put it in a different chapter. "With him it is different. It is a more physical game and destroys you mentally with the exchanges of blows. But you can play against him, you can run, "he added.

Fognini speaks from his already extensive experience in the courts, in which he has already played numerous times against the three players. In fact, it treats Rafa Nadal differently because it is the only one of the three that has managed to win. He has done it in four of the twelve matches that both have played. However, he has never won Djokovic (in 8 games) or Federer (in four).

Regarding his controversial personality, the Italian has acknowledged that he sometimes gets angry during the matches because of the way he is playing. "Outside of tennis I try to enjoy. I have my character and there have been things I should have done differently. Sometimes I didn't take advantage of my talent," he said. Moreover, in the interview he acknowledges that he has been "lazy" and, had it not been so, "he would have gone further in tournaments." "Many times I prefer sit on the couch to train, "he added.