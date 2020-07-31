Fabio De Luigi: 7 curiosities about the comedian of Aspirante widower and Mai Dire Grande Fratello

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The protagonist of Aspirante Vedovo Fabio De Luigi is one of the most successful comedians on the Italian scene thanks to characters like the engineer Cane and others who made him famous since the time of Never Say Big Brother , but how much do you know it? Here are some curiosities about the actor.

The strengths of the actor are the big one sympathy and empathy who manages, almost immediately, to be born in the audience, skills that led him to a rapid drop first in comic programs and interludes and then even on the big screen. His first film was silver nitrate (1996), but despite the success he remains very active also on TV, in which the last work was the co-conduction di Let's do it together with comedian and imitator Virginia Raffaele.

Over the years, De Luigi was also the director of the film tiramisu, of which he was also the protagonist and screenwriter, a position he also held in Every time you leave (2004), The worst week of my life (2011) is The worst Christmas of my life (2012). Not everyone knows that the actor from Romagna also has recorded an album: it was back in 2001 and it was entitled Olmo & Friends. The collection included all the pieces performed by his character, pseudo-singer who acts as a successful artist and Don Givanni, and recorded it together with his colleague Paola Cortellesi. At the bottom you will find the hilarious piece You are my cuckoo.

Despite the prestigious and varied career in the world of entertainment, the De Luigi as a child dreamed of becoming an established sportsman: as a child he was in fact a baseball fan and even came to play in Serie A1. However, De Luigi's life is not just a career: in 1998 he married the Serbo-Croatian actress Jelena Ilic, known thanks to mutual friends, from whom she will have the children Dino and Lola.

If you want to laugh again with Fabio De Luigi, we remind you that tonight, July 29th, Rai Movie will broadcast Apirante Widower at 21:10 in which he will face unlikely and tragicomic situations together with Luciana Littizzetto.