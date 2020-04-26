Fabio Capello points to Cassano as his "biggest regret"

The Italian coach spoke for Sky Sports, television where he is a commentator and made statements reviewing his sports career and analyzed the figures of Ibrahimovic and his biggest regret in his professional career: Antonio Cassano.

Fabio Capello, who was coach of Real Madrid during two stages of his professional career, has admitted that his biggest regret was his compatriot, Antonio Cassano, who did not show the level he should have in the white team: "It's my biggest regret, I couldn't make him the great player he could have been. I worked very hard, but did not succeed. Capello revealed that the two heard each other a few days ago and continued with a joke. His wife Carolina put it in line, I asked him why he didn't get married at the age of 21. "

Cassano himself has already admitted that his time at Real Madrid was not satisfactory for him, much less for the club, which opted for his transfer as Capello explained: "I deserved to be set apart, I disrespected the coaches, I made many disasters and it is correct that they sent me outside of Real Madrid ", he affirms.

"For me I gave up only 50 percent of my abilities. I made a lot of disasters, I didn't like training. It is ugly, but it is reality, "admits the Italian who arrived at Real Madrid in January 2006 and lasted until 2007.

Italian commentator and coach Fabio Capello also spoke of Zlatan Ibrahimovic where he stands out as one of his elite discoverers: "" I had seen great talent in him. As he is proud and determined in what he does, I told him to do the same as in Ajax, whichThat he do less circus and focus more on the objectives. I had to take away this joy to make him more successful, also very technical, since he is still 39 years old. Del Piero was important, he never got in the way, I managed to get them both without problem. "