Fabio Capello believes that "Barça's problem is fat"

Fabio Capello He attended the IV Bilbao International Football Summit (BIFS'20), a congress where important personalities of professional football meet. The Italian highlighted the difficult situation of Barcelona, ​​stating that "Barça's problem is fat." Special mention was made for the club's technician and Leo Messi: "The problem of Valverde I have not understood and Messi's problem must be solved before the season begins and say clearly what you think. "

On the latter, he commented on an anecdote in which he only needed to see a few minutes of his game to know that it was a star. "I saw him with 18 years, headline in a Gamper. After 20 minutes of the game I left the bench, I went for Rijkaard, then coach of Barça, and I told him in the band if I left him for Juve. He didn't give it to me. "

He also wanted to remember one of his exequipos, the Real Madrid, which he sees growing progressively and favorite to win La Liga. Even if "Maybe they don't have the same quality as before, they have a lot of heart", added the Italian.