Fabián Ruiz is a priority objective for Barcelona this summer

I already had it signed before the arrival of Quique Setién, and now with the Cantabrian, who knows him well of Betis, Fabian Ruiz happens to be priority objective for summer to reinforce the center of the field.

Manu Carreño already told in El Larguero that Atlético de Madrid wants Rakitic, and thus revealed the name of what we told you last week: the meeting that Gil Marín postponed for Cavani was with the Croatian environment To start preparing your signing.

With that departure, Barça will make some cash and they are clear about the reinforcement they want for the center of the field, a Fabian who will have the opportunity to follow closely in the eighth Champions where they will precisely see the faces with the Naples.

Fabian is chosen by Bartomeu and Abidal and the procession has already begun to get ahead of a Madrid which closely follows any movement that affects Fabian. The goal in the Barça offices is to get him on track before the Eurocup begins, his cache is not going to be fired. Barça will go seriously for Fabian.

Dortmund was about to take Reinier away from Madrid

Borussia Dortmund was about to take Reinier away from Real Madrid. In the end they left the money in Halaand, ahead of Manchester United, but their first choice was Reinier and they did everything possible To sign it.

So much so, that as you can tell Confidential Carousel, the trip to Brazil by the yellow sports director Michael Zorc was close to take effect. The offer was very good and the project very ambitious

They wanted me to start in the Bundesliga, but the boy he chose Real Madrid. He was close to going to Atletico, now we uncover the intentions of Dortmund, and we add that Valladolid tried to have it ceded from now but the club of Chamartín wants you in Valdebebas In less than two weeks.

A Brazilian and Real Valladolid

After bringing on loan to Matheus Fernandes, Barcelona midfielder who comes from Palmeiras, and if we are interested as we say about the immediate cession of Reinier, we will reveal the last offer made by Ronaldo a few days ago.

The name was taken this week by fellow The Unmarking Pucela, and our source in Brazil, always well informed, gives us more information: Ronaldo goes for Pepê, end of 22 years of Guild of Porto Alegre. A quoted player, who is playing the Pre-Olympic with the canarinha, and for which, as we say, they have already made an offer. They will have a lot of competition from other European clubs that are following the player.