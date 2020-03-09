Fabián Reyes, Farruko's brother, reappears after his accident

Share it:

Fabián Reyes Rosado reappeared for the first time in public after the accident he suffered, where he was on the verge of death. The brother of the Puerto Rican singer Farruko lost his left leg. The Latin reggaeton and trap performer recently attended the 2020 Tu Música Urbano Awards that were held in his native Puerto Rico; He arrived accompanied by his brother in a wheelchair.

"Loyalty and blood go above anything and if you fall in your circle you lift it, today was a night of learning and life lesson," Farruko said along with a series of photographs in his Instagram feed.

His brother Fabian Reyes also shared some photographs of this event he attended with Farruko, "the loyalty of brothers goes above all and here I am again giving, thank God I'm breathing."

More motivated than ever and with more desire to live, thank you all, I love you ❤️ The predator and the terminator, I love you Farruko, thanks for being my inspiration and never letting me fall.

In another post on his Instagram account, the singer also shows that one of his best therapies about life, is music!

Through social networks Farruko told what happened with his brother, "pitifully lost one of his limbs, but we have it alive that is important and positive, wanting to keep fighting."