F1: this is the millionaire loss that CDMX will have due to the absence of the Mexican Grand Prix

The GP of Mexico would have been held from October 30 to November 1 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome (Photo: Infobae File)

After this July 24 the International Federation of Motorsports (FIA) and the Government of the Mexico City released the postponement of the 2020 Mexican Grand Prix of Formula 1 (F1) due to the exponential increase of infections coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, it has been speculated how strong the economic blow for this decision.

And it is that the F1 Grand Prix, along with the NFL game and the Mexican Tennis Open, are the three most important international events hosted by the country year, due to the enormous economic spill they generate, especially in tourism, broadcasting rights and sponsorships.

In this sense, Federico González Compeán, general director of the Grand Prix of Mexico, indicated that the postponement of the race to 2021 will represent Millionaires loses for the country's capital. So he said in an interview for ESPN:

The numbers that we have had more or less on average year to year, speaks of the 14 billion pesos among public image, image that we have abroad promotional, plus the economic spill that there is

At least 300 thousand attendees gathered each edition (Photo: Mexsports)

According to data from the official portal of the GP of Mexico, since his return in 2015, in each of his editions he achieved an attendance of at least 300,000 viewers at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which positions it in one of the highest summons of the championship. Furthermore, it is broadcast in 200 countries through more than 100 television stations.

While the Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) reported that the 2019 edition generated around 9,000 jobs and an economic spill of almost 17,000 million pesos, between sponsorships, purchase of transmission rights, tickets, lodging, consumption of food, beverages, souvenirs and transportation.

It is worth mentioning that this economic spill even stretched for a week while several of the visitors to the race took advantage of the trip to take part of the celebrations of the Day of the Dead that take place in Mexico City, such as catrinas parade, exhibitions and mega offerings, during the last week of October and the first days of November.

Thanks to this, the exhibition of the brand "Mexico" on the circuit generated up 1.4 million weights thanks to his media exposure.

The date of the GP of Mexico was scheduled in full Day of the Dead celebrations to boost tourism promotion (Photo: File)

However, in the midst of health crisis, the Hermános Rodríguez Autodrome, where the circuit runs, was converted in early May as a provisional hospital to care for patients with COVID-19.

The building of salons on the pits, which in Formula 1 season houses the cars and the hospitalities of the sponsors, was enabled with 218 beds, distributed in eight modules with 24 beds each to receive convalescent patients, as well as 26 beds for intensive care, according to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Along with the consequences of COVID-19, the organization of the event was complicated, so it was decided to cancel the grand prizes of Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil, and keep racing in the EuropeGonzález Compeán pointed out.

It has to do with the pandemic and logistics from Europe to here to America. Postponing it is a decision made in conjunction with international Formula 1 and Mexico City, so that we privileged the health of the attendees, well-being and that we did not put them at risk

For five consecutive years the GP of Mexico was awarded as the best in the FIA ​​championship (Photo: File)

For the 2020 Grand Prix of Mexico, they had already sold some tickets, whose prices reach 1,500 up to 20,000 pesos, and until now, the information that the company has given on its Twitter account is that those tickets will be valid for the race of 2021.

“This is why we are talking about postponement and it would be worth remembering that those who already have their tickets, you just have to keep it, and have it ready , because we hope that on the following dates that the FIA ​​will determine, we will have our Mexico City Grand Prix again in 2021 ”, he concluded.

