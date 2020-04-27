F1 cancels the French GP and plans to start the World Cup in Austria

The French Grand Prix of Formula 1 it will not be disputed this year either. This has been communicated by the World Cup management, which has communicated the new plans to readjust the calendar after the cascade of cancellations caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Right now, the plan is to start the Formula 1 World at the Austrian GP, ​​which will take place between July 3 and 5. "Although it was announced this morning that the French Grand Prix, which will take place at the end of June, will not take place, we are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to start our season this summer, "he said in a public statement. Chase Carey, head of the World Cup.

His plan is to start the competition in Europe during the months of July, August and early September. The rest of the month, in addition to October and November, the races would move to Eurasia, Asia and America. The season would be completed in Abu dhabi. There are no dates for all races yet, but the goal of Formula 1 is to complete between 15 and 18 grand prizes.

