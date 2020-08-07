F1 2020: the new trailer celebrates 70 years of Formula One

Share it:

In the new F1 2020 trailer the reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton he takes his Mercedes W11 around his home circuit of Silverstone, the track where it all began seventy years ago.

Although the design of one of F1's most iconic tracks has been modified numerous times over the years, this weekend's race marks the 70th official anniversary of the first Formula 1 Grand Prix. On 13 May 1950 Giuseppe Farina won for the Alfa Romeo on a track that is over a kilometer shorter and with half of the curves compared to today's configuration. Silverstone is a landmark of the F1 calendar. It has been featured 53 times in 70 years and has hosted every British Grand Prix since 1987.

F1 2020 is available now on PlayStation 4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One and Xbox One X, Windows PC (DVD and digital via Steam) and Google Stadia. And to continue living the excitement of the great Formula One circus, we refer you to the F1 2020 challenge between Francesco Fossetti and Marco Mottura, an exciting race at the last corner … who will have won?