F1 2020: the Formula One championship resumes, also on PC and console

Simultaneously with the resumption (or rather, with the departure) of 2020 Formula One World Championship discontinued due to the Coronavirus emergency, Codemasters launches on the market the new video game of the maximum car competition on four wheels.

F1 2020 was created with the aim of welcoming a large user base: that of Codemasters is basically a Simcade, despite the slightly higher than average simulation ambitions: among the advantages, an additional driving model specifically designed for beginners and an unprecedented managerial approach.

The "false start" of the F1 World Championship caused some balance problems but the developers will resolve them soon with a patch, in the meantime F1 2020 can be said to be an interesting and certainly appreciable game from an exquisitely playful point of view, with some prominent innovations and a fairly well-made technical sector.

F1 2020 will be available from 10 July on PC, PS4, Xbox One and later Google Stadia, those who pre-ordered the exclusive Schumacher Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing on July 7th, three days in advance of the official publication. To find out more, we refer you to the review of F1 2020 written by our Matteo Mangoni.