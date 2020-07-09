F1 2020: play ahead of time with the Deluxe Schumacher Edition, now available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Codemasters announces the launch of F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition, limited edition special edition which, in addition to a series of bonus contents, also offers early access to the game, which will be released in the standard version on Friday 10 July.

The Deluxe Schumacher Edition (available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia) includes exclusive liveries and some aesthetic objects for the personalization of the pilot. In addition there are also four iconic exclusive cars in the career of the German champion:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

There Ferrari F2004 it is instead present as part of the F1 2020 classic car range. Some in-game objects celebrating the seventieth anniversary of Formula One included in the Deluxe Edition of the Codemasters game are also worth mentioning.

"Today is the culmination of all the hard work of the studio and it is exciting to know that F1 2020 is finally in the hands of our players"said Lee Mather, Codemasters Franchise Director."It is appropriate to celebrate Michael's seven record-breaking World Championships in a season in which Lewis Hamilton aims to match his record. Adding his iconic cars is something we have wanted to do for a long time and will prove incredibly popular."

To find out more, we refer you to the review of F1 2020, the Deluxe Schumacher Edition of F1 2020 is on sale on Amazon.it at a price of 69.99 euros.