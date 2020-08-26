F1 2020: Improved performance with NVIDIA DLSS support

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little over a month after the release of F1 2020, the PC version of the new Codemasters title sees support delivered to the DLSS from NVIDIA, to the delight of all enthusiasts who will now be able to enjoy better performance and greater fluidity.

Exactly as happened for the previous chapter of the series, F1 2020 also received the update that introduces the DLSS, NVIDIA’s AI-based algorithm that improves gaming performance. Owners of a GeForce RTX series graphics card will therefore enjoy an overall performance increase of around 1.5 times. In particular with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super it should now be possible to play in 4K and 60 fps at all maximum settings, while with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at the same resolution the 100 fps barrier should be easily broken.

Game Director Lee Mather said: “We wanted that F1 2020 was the most authentic and immersive F1 game ever created. This required a particular focus on all aspects, from the My Team function to every single pixel on the screen. NVIDIA DLSS gives users a performance margin to improve graphics settings, resulting in realistic and immersive graphics“.

If you haven’t seen it yet, on the pages of Everyeye there is the challenge between Francesco Fossetti and Marco Mottura who have decided to put their skills on track on F1 2020.