F1 2020: guide to the new Scuderia Career mode

Codemasters' new title attempts this year to offer something never seen before in a title Formula 1, to bring a breath of fresh air to a series that actually needed some news to start off again.

Pilot and Manager

In the new mode Stable career you will have the opportunity to play a double role within the world of Formula 1, alternately taking on the role of the driver on the track and those of the manager behind the desk of your personalized team, going to form the eleventh team on the starting grid. Such as pilot you will have to try at all costs to obtain good results during the races, in order to increase your personal reputation and the overall reputation of the team (which also takes into account the level of your teammate). In the shoes of manager instead, you will have to manage budgets, sponsors, engineering and marketing departments, in order to make your team more competitive in the circuit.

Start on the right foot

At the beginning of your adventure in the Scuderia mode you will be faced with three fundamental choices, to be taken very carefully and evaluating their pros and cons, since they will heavily influence your first moves at the helm of the team.

The first choice is the one related to sponsor main: each guarantees a substantial signing bonus of a few million dollars, plus other extra money, in the form of one-off bonuses and an increase in weekly earnings, once certain requirements are met during the season, such as ending at a certain position in the manufacturers standings or simply complete a season. The advice is to select the sponsor who guarantees the bonus major initial, as you will need it for the next two steps and it is essential at the beginning of your career.

After choosing the sponsor it's time to choose the supplier of the engine: each manufacturer offers different statistics of power and endurance, and obviously the higher these two numbers the better the engine will be, but it is also true that the costs will increase heavily if you choose a particularly high quality engine. In this case the choice falls almost exclusively on personal preference, remembering however that with the budget of the initial sponsor you must also hire a second driver for your team, so carefully weigh your decision.

Finally, it's the turn of choosing yours partner team, which will support you on the track and help to build the success of your team, or to decree its failure. It is therefore essential to choose a fairly capable pilot, based on the experience (which affects the number of resource points obtained), Reflexes (which indicates the ability to avoid damage), Dexterity (the pilot's ability to overtake) and Pace (i.e. the ability to score good lap times). The most important feature at the beginning is probably theExperience, as a more experienced driver will guarantee you more resource points that you can then spend on the upgrades of your vehicles.

Fame and money

Your team bases much of its hopes on fame: this is an indication of how well-known your team is within the sector, and consequently the greater your reputation the greater the revenue you can get from sponsorships. In addition, many drivers will categorically reject any transfer offer to a team if their reputation is too low. The fame of the stable is determined by the level combo of your driver and teammate. Accumulating good performances the personal fame of each driver increases, and at the same time his personal level and the value of the team increases.

The art of diplomacy

Another very important aspect of the new stable career are the interviews with the press, which can happen both as questions in the post-race, when you are in the driver's shoes, and in the form of real organized television interviews, to discuss the most managerial part of the team.

Depending on your answers, you can often to influence factors such as the mood of the team, the relationship with your second driver, or even the performance of entire sectors of the Research and Development department, in particular with the answers you will give to the first interview of the season. Therefore, do not make the mistake of neglecting relations with the press, as you may be affected in the long term, when the questions that will be asked of you become increasingly aggressive and pressing.

To help you answer the most "dangerous" questions, or simply to increase the bonuses and positive effects of your answers, you can even develop some upgrades in the media and marketing sector, for example by hiring a real expert in public relations.

Corporate management

In the section Structures in the stable menu you can spend the money of your budget in six different ones departments, each with different upgrades to unlock to increase the team's ability to analyze performance, improve the car, train drivers and much more. Each department guarantees a weekly income of resource points, to be spent in the R&D tree, and money: the amount of resources produced by each department increases as you purchase upgrades within that specific department.

Aerodynamics / Chassis / Power Unit / Resistance – These departments contain enhancements that affect component manufacturing times, the release of new parts and the quality control of the related Research and Development sectors

– These departments contain enhancements that affect component manufacturing times, the release of new parts and the quality control of the related Research and Development sectors staff – the personnel department allows you to unlock enhancements such as the driving simulator, the gym and the data analysis center, which allow you to improve the skills of the drivers and the team's ability to analyze the performance in the race and propose appropriate solutions to any errors

– the personnel department allows you to unlock enhancements such as the driving simulator, the gym and the data analysis center, which allow you to improve the skills of the drivers and the team's ability to analyze the performance in the race and propose appropriate solutions to any errors Marketing – the marketing department allows to improve relations with the public, to obtain bonuses during interviews, and with sponsors, to increase cash bonuses and improve the conditions of the objectives that are proposed to us

To learn more about the game and our impressions, we refer you to our F1 2020 review. Did you know that the Deluxe Schumacher Edition is also available, with bonus content and early access?