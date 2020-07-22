F1 2020 discount on Amazon, here is the new offer

Share it:

IS' the best-selling video game in recent weeks and currently the best-selling ever on Amazon Italy: let's talk about F1 2020, the new racing simulator with official Formula One license, now available at a discounted price.

"F1 2020 allows you to create your F1 team for the first time by competing together with official teams and drivers. Alternatively, you can also challenge your friends with the new split-screen by taking advantage of the random race options for more relaxed rides. Compete on 22 circuits, with current or classic content."

F1 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One costs 59.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros, with a saving of ten euros on the list price. The offer concerns the Seventy Edition which includes various exclusive in-game content to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of Formula One including car livery, podium celebration, helmet, race suit, gloves, shoes and player badges.

Offer valid only for a limited period e while stocks last, so if you are interested take advantage of it before it is too late and the game returns to being sold at full price. Are you ready to race on the track with the super fast racing cars?