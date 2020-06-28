F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition in pre-order at a discounted price with early access

Share it:

Amazon recently opened i F1 2020 pre-orders, a new video game dedicated to the maximum motor competition on four wheels. In addition to the standard edition it is possible to book the Schumacher Edition at a discounted price, here's what this special edition contains.

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition includes in addition to the game also the DLC contents of the Seventy Edition to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of Formula One, four iconic cars of the German driver (1991 Jordan 191, 1994 Benetton B194, 1995 Benetton B195, 2000 Ferrari F1-2000), exclusive model Michael Schumacher with race suits, helmet design and celebration on the podium and liveries for multiplayer cars inspired by Schumacher. Below is the link for the pre-order on Amazon at the price of 69.90 euros instead of 79.90 euros.

F1 2020 allows you to create your F1 team for the first time and compete alongside official teams and drivers. You can challenge your friends with the new split-screen or with random race options for more relaxed rides. Compete on 22 circuits, with current or classic content.

All those who book the Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing three days in advance of day one, that is from July 7 instead of July 10, being able to get their hands on the new Formula One video a few days ahead of schedule.