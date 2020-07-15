F1 2020 debuts in first place in the UK and passes The Last Of Us Part 2

F1 2020 debuts first place in the UK rankings, marking the best week of launch of the series since 2017 and selling 22% more physical units than the previous F1 2019 released in July last year.
The Last Of Us 2 drops to third after three consecutive weeks at number one, with sales down 48% on a weekly basis, Animal Crossing New Horizons returns to second place.
UK rankings 13 July 2020
- F1 2020
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Marvel's Iron-Man occupies the ninth position after recording a 75% drop in sales, however the game is recording numbers similar to those of Blood & Truth, the best-selling PSVR game of 2019 in the United Kingdom. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe go back to fourth position while Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town fails to go beyond the twenty-first place. Deadly Premonition 2 A Blessing In Disguise debuts at position 32, for the rest there are no other news in the standings.
