F1 2020, challenge at the last corner: the clash between our Fossetti and Mottura!

Among the multiplatform publications that populated the catalog of the new releases of the month of July, it also appears F1 2020, the new incarnation of the franchise dedicated to the Formula 1 universe.

The series signed by the developers of Codemasters it is in fact back to turn on its roaring engines on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing with it an interesting selection of news. Among the latter, the introduction of the possibility of creating, for the first time, its own team, ready to join the ten stables part of the Formula 1 championship and to compete along the 22 car circuits included in F1 2020.

Obviously the sector is inevitable multiplayer, which in addition to a competitive online mode also offers the possibility of engaging in local challenges, in split-screen mode. And this last feature of F1 2020 has revived the spirit of competition of ours Francesco Fossetti is Marco Mottura, ready to face each other in a confrontation at the last corner in an exceptional setting: the Nemiex Club from Milan. Are you curious to see the result? Directly at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube channel you can find the reply, good vision!

In closing, we point out to readers interested in darting on the hot asphalt that the F1 2020 Review is available on the pages of Everyeye, edited by our Matteo Mangoni.

We point out that the video was made in collaboration with Codemasters.