F1 2020 announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia

Great news for lovers of driving and speed in general and Formula 1 in particular. Codemasters just announced that F1 2020, the official video game of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship (FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2020), will launch worldwide on July 10, 2020.

And it will reach both PS4, as well as devices of the Xbox One family (including Xbox One X and Windows PC, both on DVD and through Steam) and even Google Stadia. In addition, this edition will be very special, since Codemasters wanted to commemorate the current record holder's sports career with the Deluxe Edition by Michael Schumacher. You can see it in the announcement trailer that has been published, below.

In short, it is an edition that will arrive with exclusive content and three days of early access to the game. On the other hand, this new installment will offer a mode called "My Team". In it, players will be able to create their F1 team and take their place on the 2020 starting grid, with the experience of a new managing pilot offering a unique vision of the F1 world.

As if that were not enough, the acclaimed Career mode will return, which together with the aforementioned "My Team" will allow players more flexibility with the choice of three seasons. In other words, players can choose the entire original season of 22 races and shorter options of 10 and 16 races respectively, which now

include the Hanoi and Zandvoort circuits.

Finally, it should also be noted that for social gaming with friends, the split screen for two players is back, along with a new series of options desasaplanded to help new users and adjust the F1 challenge to their gaming experience. Anyway, those who want a pure and demanding simulation, will continue to find it in this title with specific modes.

Oh, and everyone who buys the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will be able to drive like the legendary

German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic vehicles. Plus, they'll also receive exclusive content including car-themed liveries among other customization items.