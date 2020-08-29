Ezra Miller’s Flash and Michael Keaton’s Batman star in a new fanart

Share it:

Ever since it was announced a possible return of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman in the Flash movie, the creativity of the fans has only given us theories and fanarts dedicated to the characters, and the one we see after the jump takes inspiration from the official concepts. of the feature film with Ezra Miller.

Last Saturday, during the DC FanDome virtual mega-event, the first concept art related to the film directed by Andy Muschietti were shown, some of which further confirmed the return of the Batman in Keaton (along with that of Ben Affleck), which in an image we see flanking Miller’s Flash during what appears to be a fight with enemies.

Well, this combination seems to have inspired the imagination of digital artist George Evangelista, who wanted to recreate the scene in his own way.

“This was accomplished after seeing the Flash panel at the DC FanDome. I took inspiration from the concept art they showed and reinterpreted it. #theflash # batman1989 #DCFanDome #flashpoint“reads the tweet that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

Unfortunately, before you can see these images materialize on the screen, it will be some time, since the film of Flash it is currently scheduled to be distributed in June 2022. In the meantime, however, the web will keep us company.

