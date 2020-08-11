Ezra Miller confirmed for Flash? The definitive proof appears on social media, fans rejoice

Share it:

Like all fans of Ezra Miller certainly remember, in recent months the star of Fantastic Beasts ended up in the center of a media storm due to a video in which he seemed to come to blows with a woman, and since then his stay in the cinecomic Flash was messed with doubt.

However, in the night Warner Bros. and DC Comics have started posting several viral videos on social media to advertise the arrival of the DC FanDome, using well-known faces such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot and … Ezra Miller, precisely.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, in fact, the actor – who played Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad is Justice League by Joss Whedon – appeared on the official DC Comics page to sponsor the highly anticipated convention to be held on August 22 next in streaming online. The proof of his permanence in the role would seem definitive, also sealed by the fact that the actor will be among the guests of the DC FanDome together with director Andy Muschietti. In addition, we remind you that Miller will return in the role of The Flash also in Zack Snyder's Justice League, whose trailer will be presented during the event.

In these days The Flash by Andy Muschietti earned headlines in online newspapers with the announcement of the return of Michael Keaton as Batman: The actor is in talks to reprise the iconic role, and should he give up it has been revealed that the production will try to recruit Christian Bale as well.