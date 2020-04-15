 Ezra Bridger's voice in Star Wars Rebels knows nothing of a sequel

Share it:

This January the rumor that pointed to a new animated Star Wars project which would serve sequel mode to "Star Wars Rebels", after it finished leaving a fairly open ending.

Not much more is known about that project, and in fact since the rumor started, nothing else has sounded, but it was pointed out at that time that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren would be the two main protagonists of the series, pointing to the possibility that continue where you left off Bel Rebels ’, that is, with Sabine and Ahsoka on the mission to find Ezra. The rumor also said that the series would arrive at Disney + this fallIn other words, it would be a project that would already be relatively advanced.

When asking the actor Taylor Gray, who voiced Ezra Bridger in Bel Rebels ’, about this other project, to the sadness of the fans, he states that he has only heard the same rumors as the fans, so he cannot clarify anything:

I probably can't say anything. I don't want it to seem like I'm hiding something, I just don't have anything to add about it. I haven't heard anything beyond the internet rumors about a sequel

This has the negative reading that the project could not be underway, but it is equally true that Ezra does not necessarily have to be part of this series —in fact the rumor did not place the character in the series—, so it is possible that the animated project, if the rumor is true, is unfolding without Taylor Gray necessarily knowing anything.