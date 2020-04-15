General News

 Ezra Bridger's voice in Star Wars Rebels knows nothing of a sequel

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels

This January the rumor that pointed to a new animated Star Wars project which would serve sequel mode to "Star Wars Rebels", after it finished leaving a fairly open ending.

Not much more is known about that project, and in fact since the rumor started, nothing else has sounded, but it was pointed out at that time that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren would be the two main protagonists of the series, pointing to the possibility that continue where you left off Bel Rebels ’, that is, with Sabine and Ahsoka on the mission to find Ezra. The rumor also said that the series would arrive at Disney + this fallIn other words, it would be a project that would already be relatively advanced.

When asking the actor Taylor Gray, who voiced Ezra Bridger in Bel Rebels ’, about this other project, to the sadness of the fans, he states that he has only heard the same rumors as the fans, so he cannot clarify anything:

I probably can't say anything. I don't want it to seem like I'm hiding something, I just don't have anything to add about it. I haven't heard anything beyond the internet rumors about a sequel

This has the negative reading that the project could not be underway, but it is equally true that Ezra does not necessarily have to be part of this series —in fact the rumor did not place the character in the series—, so it is possible that the animated project, if the rumor is true, is unfolding without Taylor Gray necessarily knowing anything.

READ:  Mia Khalifa without Makeup & Temperature rises Pics - Her Wedding Dresses
View this post on Instagram

Bespin Bulletin EXCLUSIVE interview with Taylor Gray (@ taylorgray3)!

A post shared by Bespin Bulletin (@bespinbulletin) on



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.