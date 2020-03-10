Extravagant similarities. Shinso from My Hero Academia would appear to have a "twin"

Share it:

If there is one thing that dad's about My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, he is famous, is to insert desired Easter Eggs and references to other works for which he feels a profound esteem. Although it has this small flaw, if it can really be defined, sometimes it can happen that fans make associations not thought by the author himself.

And that's exactly what happened with the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia. If you have seen it, then you know very well that the Scholastic Festival ofYuei Academy, which made it possible to make many of the characters that are part of the school and that are not in the Class 1-A of our protagonists appear on the small screen.

It is precisely one of these "outsiders" that has made fans' imagination fly. Let's talk about Hitoshi Shinso of Class 1-C, whose appearance to many reminded the character of a completely different work at My Hero Academia, that is Stuart "Stu" Pickles from the Nickelodeon series Rugrats.

To see the similarity first and to open the discussions was a user of Twitter through a post on the aforementioned social network, @ m1ndcntrl, who compared an image of Stu and one of Shinso, alluding, in fact, to similarity between the two. A similarity that mostly arises from the purple hair color that both characters have, because for the rest, the two are very different in appearance as in character.

If you don't follow the manga, surely you still won't be familiar with Shinso, but without spoilers, we can tell you he will be a character who will soon find himself at the center of attention and it is very likely that this was the reason that pushed the production to show it several times in this episode: to familiarize viewers with his person.

What do you think about it? Do you think there is a similarity between the two, or does it seem rather forced? Let us know below in the comments without any problems.

