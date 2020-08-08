Extra Olympia Kyklos: the crazy anime on VVVVID from the manga by Mari Yamazaki

Share it:

Among the many sources of inspiration for Japanese cartoonists we can also include the western history. In this category, fascinating and very distant periods in time such as Ancient Greece or Ancient Rome are not much considered, however there is a manga artist who has linked his fame to some works set in the aforementioned historical periods. We are talking about Mari Yamazaki, author of the highly appreciated manga Thermae Romae, winner of the Manga Taisho award in 2010 and published in our country by Star Comics. The artist, who lived in Italy graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, was awarded an important honor in 2017 for the promotion, through her works, of the history, culture and traditions of Italy in the world.

His latest manga, Olympia Kyklos, has been enjoying in recent months an animated television adaptation that began last April and arrived on Italian soil thanks to Dynit and the streaming portal VVVVID. The aforementioned series, entitled Extra Olympia Kyklos, is undoubtedly one of the most animated products original and out of the ordinary released from the land of the Rising Sun in recent years. We explain why in our impressions of the episodes released so far.

You are hellen

The manga in question has begun its serialization in the magazine seinen Grand Jump Shueisha publisher in March 2018, and four volumes have been published at home. Olympia Kyklos was announced in our country by Star Comics, which will publish the first volume in November 2020. The animated adaptation Extra Olympia Kyklos (original title Bessatsu Olympia Kyklos), directed by Ryo Fujii and made at Gosay Studio, began its broadcast on April 20, 2020 with an expected duration of 24 episodes. Broadcast that was interrupted in the fifth episode due to the consequences of the current pandemic and which was resumed on 22 June. As anticipated, Dynit announced the Extra Olympia Kyklos simulcast on VVVVID, with Italian subtitles.

The series is set in Ancient Greece, in the coastal town of Tritonia, where we get to know Demetrios, a humble and kind painter of amphorae who, unlike the other Greeks, has no interest in sports, competitions and any form of competition.

For this reason he is constantly ridiculed by the Demarco, the village chief, who likes to call him "Demediocre" (in original Dametoriosu, where the noun "dame" means clumsy, good for nothing).

One day, he forces Demetrios to compete against the leader of another country for his own gain, but the young man escapes by hiding inside a large vase which, struck by lightning, transports it to Tokyo in 1964, in full Olympic fervor.

In this context he meets an old professor and his family and discovers of to be able to travel between the two eras thanks to this phenomenon. Demetrios will exploit the knowledge learned in these repeated time leaps (renamed in the "Time Slip" series) in order to satisfy the continuous, absurd demands of the Demarco and his continuous desire for fame and profit.

Back to the Future

The stakes of Extra Olympia Kyklos I'm animated shorts lasting five minutes and with an episodic structure that each tell the misadventures of poor Demetrios (voiced by Daisuke Ono), thrown back and forth in time to deal with the most disparate situations. Beyond the very particular style of animation, which we will talk about shortly and which is the first aspect that inevitably leaps to the eye of the production, from a content point of view Extra Olympia Kyklos is characterized by a marked nonsense humor, unpredictable and almost delusional, which mixes suggestions of any kind and origin without ever being cloying. The result is probably one of the craziest, most brilliant and genuinely funny works of recent years, a triumph of comedy that will make you more than a smile for its absurd gimmicks.

Already only the opening theme, which cripples the famous Overture of the William Tell by Gioachino Rossini, is a real declaration of intent, but even more so are the closing acronyms, different for each episode (at least so far). Music videos related to the theme addressed during the episode and sung by the aedo Anieros, one of the recurring characters of the show, with a distinctly trashy content.

The overly nonsense humor of Extra Olympia Kyklos it may not be for everyone and it may get repetitive or stale in the long run, but so far (we got to the eleventh episode) the series manages to maintain excellent freshness thanks to his ideas and the short duration of each episode. Feature that makes it perfect for a quick and healthy daily dose of laughter. We hope it can stay on this level until the end.

A brilliant style

Inextricably linked to the intrinsic madness of its content is the aforementioned graphic sector, which proposes one of the most animation styles outside the canons of the last few years for such a product, perfectly suited to make the humor of the series even more delusional and over the top.

All the sequences set in Ancient Greece are made in stop-motion using claymation (animated plasticine), a technique made famous in the Western world by series such as Pingu and from the productions of Aardman Animation (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun – The sheep's life), which is well suited to the classical atmosphere of the period represented.

The parts where the protagonist finds himself in Tokyo instead they are very reminiscent of works like Kagewani is Yamishibai, animated using a technique that reproduces the Kamishibai, a form of storytelling in vogue in Japan in the first half of the 1900s.

Demetrios and a few other elements, however, still maintain their representation with plasticine, and the fusion between these two animation techniques very distant from each other it works wonders making the atmosphere even more surreal.

In short, the transposition of Olympia Kyklos it almost completely denies the comic book origin of the original product, characterized by the typical style of drawing, clean and precise, by Mari Yamazaki, and for this reason it could be indigestible to those who do not appreciate animation outside the canons.

But on balance it is this choice that increases the value of the series, transposing it to perfection and indeed accentuating the humorous and nonsense factor, and it's always nice to see experiments like this, especially in a sector (Japanese animation) that is never too inclined to innovation.