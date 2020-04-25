Extra Confidential: Borderline situation in the AFE union

President David Aganzo did not want to give his version to Carrusel Deportivo, and that the doubts among footballers towards their management they are getting older. Every day we see more players question Aganzo's role, Tuesday's captains meeting was very tense and LaLiga players say they see their president overwhelmed.

As if this were not enough, there is information that has not been liked in many changing rooms. AFE sent a statement to its 10,000 affiliates saying that they were concerned about a hundred footballers that according to the union they had not received Social Security aid, and they were holding the RFEF responsible

Carousel Confidential has contacted the Federation and the explanation is clear. 2,500 files were processed. 100 allegations arrived, of which 26 had real rights because the rest did not present the papers or had no contract. Those 26 are put in by the RFEF for next year, and they stand out in Las Rozas You can search for conflict for an incidence of 1% already corrected.

There is another crisis derived from the economic

Much has to change things so that in the coming months we do not see several changes of owner in our soccer teams. As in all crises, there are vultures, investment funds and squatting opportunists waiting to take advantage of this situation.

Provincial capital teams and in financial difficulties. That is the prototype that best fits the profile sought by those investors who want to invest in soccer. And several come out. We have already been talking about the economic crisis that will come to football even if the League resumes … and if it does not resume, it will become a market of opportunities.

In Second we all come to mind the case of Malaga, right now judicially intervened and for which several investors had already asked before COVID and which are now waiting. If the Second does not resume and they do not finish collecting what is left of televisionn, the case of the club of the costa del sol is going to be even more critical. That is, cheaper to buy.

And then there are the many cases in Segunda B. Clubs that already know that at least half a season awaits them without a box office and their collection, and that can mean the lace for many. Some of them had made a strong investment to ascend and now they don't even know how it will be solved. To continue in Andalusia, I think of Cordoba or the Recreativo de Huelva, which they tell us already have many crouching brides.