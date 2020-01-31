         Extension to celluloid: Kodak renews agreement with large studios to continue manufacturing film

Share it:

The five major studios (Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros) of Hollywood have reached an agreement with Kodak to continue buying celluloid for an undetermined time, so that today is the last company that continues to produce Cinematic film can continue to manufacture this material. For us to understand each other, it is as if they had put the pacemaker that will keep this way of making films alive for a few more years.

The previous agreement: As they explain in Hollywood Reporter, both parties came from a technically extinct agreement that kept the photographic company alive between 2015 and 2017 after it went bankrupt. The digital revolution caused the income of this mythical company to fall by 96%, and nobody, not even the shareholders, understood what the value of this outdated product could be.

The price of a 35mm celluloid cartridge can cost up to $ 1,000 for 11 minutes, which can raise the average price of a production between $ 40,000 and $ 80,000 just so that later, in most cases, the images end up being displayed in a digital copy.

Savefilm.org, or why we have to thank Christopher Nolan: it was this director who, faced with the Kodak crisis announced in 2014, commanded a heavyweight coalition of the seventh art to make the great studios that were among their needs heard as filmmakers who did An agreement to maintain film production. This sort of conservation group was composed of J.J. Abrams, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, Judd Apatow, Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese and others. That is to say, all those directors who still manage to drag people to the rooms not for directing a blockbuster of superheroes, but for being considered authors for the masses.

And prosperity came: After the black years of bankruptcy, we are in the stage of "vinilization" of the celluloid. As the Filmmaker Magazine includes, and focusing on world premieres, the films shot at 35mm at 27 in 2019 have gone from being 2018. In the last four months of last year Kodak announced that its business had flourished 21% annually, and they also have the illusion of knowing that there are more and more new directors who are interested in the format.

Digital fatigue: This is how the photographic executives call the sensation felt by filmmakers and photo directors with respect to digital cinema. Although the quality of the new image technologies has advanced a lot, it continues to make a consubstantial difference between analog and digital, while the pixel is fixed, the silver halides that capture the light in the film are printed after unpredictable shapes. , which creates a physical texture more similar to our natural vision.

It is, of course, a luxury that is not available to everyone today. If we look at the films that they recorded on celluloid last year they are all great hits: The Scorsese Irishman, Once upon a time in Hollywood of Tarantino, the last installment of Star Wars by Abrams, the adaptation of Little Women by Greta Gerwig … All of them in 35mm . And to put a Spanish case, there are also those who, despite the more modest budgets, also want to bet on the traditional: Or burning of Oliver Laxe, one of the surprises of this year, was recorded in 16mm.

And what celluloid movies are coming? There are four: Tenet, the next of Nolan, the next Bond adaptation called No Time To Die and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho and the adaptation of the musical West Side Story that Spielberg prepares.