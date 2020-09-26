explosive developments in the trailer for the penultimate episode

After the surprising events of the sixth episode of The Boys 2, the trailer for the new episode was released, with protagonists Patriot and Stormfront in a new guise.

The two, after some contrasts and some brutal “romantic encounters”, have renewed their alliance and are therefore ready to present themselves as a couple in all respects: in the video we see them land at the home of Patriot’s son for the necessary presentations.

“Brian, I want to introduce you to my girlfriend: Stormfront! I think we’ll be around a little longer, I want us to become a family “, declares the super-blonde superhero played by Antony Starr, with a tone that does not bode well. It seems that we will see represented on screen the classic family situation in which a father tries to introduce his new partner to his son, all in a context bordering on the absurd, given the horrors the Supers are capable of and the condition of absolute helplessness of Becca, the child’s mother.

We can expect Butcher and the rest of the group to enter the scene again somehow, now that they can count on Lamplighter’s help and Starlight’s support. The penultimate episode, available starting October 2nd on Amazon Prime Video, it will be titled Butcher, Maker, Candlestick Maker and it is likely that it contains some twist that can project us towards the end of the season.

In the meantime, we recommend that you read the review of the sixth episode of The Boys 2 and we remind you that a spinoff inspired by a sort of Hunger Games has been announced.