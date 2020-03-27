explore the origins of football with ups and downs

Share it:

There is already a shortage of stimulating films about the world of soccer, but the panorama is especially bleak in the case of television series, especially if we leave aside documentary proposals such as the estimated ‘Sunderland‘ Til I Die ’. In Spain there was recently a failed attempt with ‘Everything for the game’ and now from the United Kingdom and Netflix the miniseries arrives ‘A game of knights’.

It is well known that this sport originated in England, but many when was the moment that took the decisive step towards its professionalization. Co-created by Julian Fellowes, also responsible for the very popular ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘A gentleman's game’ shines when focused on the sport, but you lose a little when you enter to talk about other topics. Of course, we could well say that its irregularity ends up on the positive side in overtime.

Lights and shadows

Inspired by real events, ‘A game of knights’ is above all the story of Fergus Suter, recognized as the first professional footballer, but do not expect to see a very close view of what happened in the striking real story. And it is that in this Netflix miniseries we choose to make all the necessary changes in an attempt to give a more dramatic package to what happened.

For now, Suter's motivations are nuanced To emphasize that the need to support his family becomes his main motivation instead of just wanting to earn as much as possible for doing what he was very good at.

A change obviously intended for get more empathy with the viewer and it works when the character played with conviction by Kevin Guthrie He has to show his doubts about leaving one team to play in another, but not so much when he comes to tell us fully about his family. The father's alcoholism is portrayed in such a way that it borders on the grotesque, thus subtracting what should be one of the peaks of the series.

Also, that is only one of the points in which ‘A game of knights’ shows its weaknessesFor Fellowes once again became interested in the contrast between social classes but without sufficient space to do so satisfactorily. Yes, powerful topics such as the adoption of children are discussed, but in the end it is when the most basic thing is used with the strikes for the drop in wages when it is closer to being as interesting as when soccer prevails over of everything.

All this is something that is also transferred to the staging, since the vigor that it acquires within the field is never equaled outside. So they rely a lot more on the interpretations and around there ‘A game of knights’ does not stand out especially beyond Guthrie and James Harkness like Jimmy Love. In their own way, Suter and Love are represented as a kind of primal ball geniuses, but with a more dramatic background that is where the series really achieves that empathy that is so much sought elsewhere.

Everything improves with football

It is true that in order to achieve it, very substantial changes are made in the real history of both, but it is that the true heart of 'A game of knights' is there – far above, for example, Suter's romantic relationship with a single mother-, in that friendship that translates into a relationship almost like siblings and the different ups and downs that they are suffering. In addition, it is a relationship based on soccer and the links between what happens on and off the pitch is well mapped despite tending to the schematic, another characteristic feature of the series.

That point especially affects the character with the face of Edward Holcroft, which comes to represent the consciousness of the powerful classes and how their evolution is decisive in this transitional stage for football. He is a character without the necessary folds and in which the tendency of the series to go from white to black without working the intermediate points enough is more prevalent. It is a pity because the actor is correct, but the material at his disposal is of limited interest.

Luckily, all those problems are put aside when it comes to entering the field of play. It is not that the path outlined deviates from what we could expect, but it does represent that passion for the sport and the rivalries that are established both in the rich-poor duality as between hobbies in the same area.

Of course, the real key is knowing how to equip parties with that necessary energy that explains the enthusiasm felt about that sport, especially in a time when only the wealthiest had the ability to take it seriously and dedicate enough effort to excel. ‘A gentleman's game’ is the story of how soccer definitely became the sport of the working classes.

In short

‘A game of knights’ is a miniseries somewhat irregular trying to cover more than is necessary to reach a wider audience when focusing on what is happening on the pitch and everything that emanates from there was more than enough to offer a stimulating proposal. The baggage ends up being a bit bittersweet, but it is still worth checking out, especially those interested in the origins of football.